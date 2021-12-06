Sara Ali Khan channels her inner spiritual side as she visits Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah; PIC

Sara Ali Khan is one actress who loves posting her pictures on her Instagram handle. The star is also fond of travelling. Her social media is filled with pictures and videos of the actress having a gala time at different locations. Recently, Sara had travelled to the capital city to attend an event. Since then she has been giving us a glimpse of all the fun she is having there. Today, yet again she shared a picture of her flaunting her spiritual side as she visited Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah in Delhi.

In the picture, we can see Sara Ali Khan in a grey and white salwar kameez. Sara has wrapped a grey dupatta around her head and she is wearing a white salwar kameez with black floral prints on it. She is wearing matching black bangles in one hand as she can be seen tying the holy thread in the dargah. Sara is wearing a light pink coloured mask that has her character name from Atrangi Re, ‘Rinku’ written on it. In her last few posts, we saw the actress promoting the film with the filmmaker Aanand L Rai.

Take a look:

In a recent interview with Deccan Chronicle, Sara was asked if she would star with mom Amrita Singh in any future film. To everyone’s surprise, her answer was, “I don’t think she likes to work with me.” To explain further, she said because Amrita was her mom, even if there was even a hair on her face while the shot was on, Amrita might say ‘Cut’ and try to put her hair straight. She added that she has this visual of her mother wanting to make her look the best, as she is her daughter. “I don’t think I want to put her in such a situation,” she said.

