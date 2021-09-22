Sara Ali Khan channels her inner yogini by the bank of a river in Kashmir; Here's the result

Actress Sara Ali Khan seems to be on her way to making a lot of travel memories and we can say that based on her stunning new photos all the way from Kashmir. The Simmba star is chronicling her Kashmir trip on her social media handle and her fans are loving every bit of it. From glimpses of her trekking trip to pictures of her bonfire night, Sara has given fans a visual treat from the Kashmir valley. And now, it seems that Sara channelled her inner Yoga love for a new set of photos.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Sara dropped two new photos while enjoying by the side of a river with her friend. In one of the photos, Sara is seen sitting on a rock in Yoga asana with her eyes closed. The Simmba star seemed to be lost in meditation amid the hills and by the side of the river. In another photo, Sara is seen posing with her friend as the two soak in the chilly breeze and sunshine in Kashmir.

Take a look:

Earlier during the day, Sara had shared a series of photos of visiting places of worship while travelling in Kashmir. From a Church to a Masjid, Sara visited all the places of worship and offered prayers amid her Kashmir trip. She chronicled the visits in photos and shared them with an important message of unity on Wednesday. Previously too, Sara shared photos while visiting the Betaab Valley and Sheshnag Lake.

Prior to travelling to Kashmir, Sara had returned from the Maldives with her mother Amrita Singh. Before her Maldives trip, the Simmba star was in Ladakh with Radhika Madan and Jasleen Royal. The actress seems to be enjoying her trips to different places with her close ones.

On the work front, Sara will be seen next in Atrangi Re with and Dhanush. She was also reportedly a part of The Immortal Ashwatthama with Vicky Kaushal. However, as per recent reports, the project may have been put on the back burner.

