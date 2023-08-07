Sara Ali Khan cherishes 'purest love' with childhood friends a decade later on fun-filled vacation, PICS

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most loved actresses in the entertainment industry. The actress is not only a lover of the lights-camera-action world but also an adventurer. She loves to explore different locations and whenever she gets time, the actress does not waste any minute to go on a vacation. A while ago, Sara gave her fans a sneak peek of her fun-filled Friendship Day weekend as she escaped the city’s chaos, and enjoyed quality time in the woods with her childhood friends.

Sara Ali Khan cherishes 'purest love' with childhood friends

Taking to her Instagram, Sara Ali Khan shared a bunch of photos from her vacation with childhood friends. Sharing the pictures, the actress wrote, "A decade later...The purest love, the lamest jokes, most hysterical laughter, pointless banter, loudest abuses, most competitive board games, highly emotional ideological debates, extra caffeine and heavy calories."

In one of the pictures, Sara can be seen wearing a bikini while soaking up the sun. Another picture shows her enjoying the night on the beach. She also shared then vs now pictures of herself along with her childhood friends. The 27-year-old actress also can be seen enjoying pool time with her friends. Her post received a lot of love from her fans and followers.

Have a look:

Check out fans' reactions

As soon as Sara posted her fun-filled vacation pictures, fans reacted to them. One wrote, "sick caption...love you." Another commented, "So cute sara.. Cutest way to adore your friends." "Love button for Sara," wrote a third fan. Others were seen dropping fire and red heart emojis.

Speaking about her industry best friends, in a recent interview with Vogue India, Sara Ali said, "I actually believe that I share more in common with Janhvi and Ananya than I do with my school friends because they understand what it’s like to be young and ambitious as an actor and have the pandemic waylay your plans. We’re all confident in our own skin, which is so necessary."

Meanwhile, Sara was last seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke alongside Vicky Kaushal. The film performed well at the box office. She has a number of exciting projects in the pipeline such as Anurag Basu's film anthology Metro In Dino and also has a period drama named Ae Watan Mere Watan.

