Sara Ali Khan chronicles yet another sunset by the sea for her vacay diaries and teases fans with a PHOTO

Actress Sara Ali Khan has been dropping glimpses from vacation with her mom Amrita Singh and once again, she has showcased her love for sunsets with her latest photo. It was on Saturday last week that Sara was snapped at the airport as she left the city of Mumbai amid the rise in COVID 19 cases and headed out for a vacation. Once the Atrangi Re star reached her vacay spot, she shared stunning photos and videos from her holiday. Her recent photo once again has teased fans and left them guessing about her vacay spot.

Taking to her Instagram story, Sara shared a photo of the sun setting by the sea. The star seemed to be making the most of her love for sunsets as she chronicled yet another beautiful moment for her vacation diaries. To note, the actress recently returned to Mumbai after spending time in Gulmarg, Kashmir with her mom Amrita Singh and brother . And now, she is enjoying her time away from the hustle and bustle by the sea with her mom Amrita.

Sharing the photo, Sara added a 'Sunset' sticker over it. A day back, Sara shared a video of herself walking on the beach and enjoying the cool breeze by the sea.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara recently finished shooting for her film, Atrangi Re with and Dhanush. When the shoot ended, Sara shared a post featuring unseen photos from the sets as she thanked her co-stars Akshay and Dhanush. The film is directed by Aanand L Rai and produced by Bhushan Kumar. Atrangi Re is slated to release on August 6, 2021. Besides this, Sara reportedly is a part of Vicky Kaushal's The Immortal Ashwatthama. However, an official announcement is yet to be made.

