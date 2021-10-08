Sara Ali Khan clicking a selfie at the airport with a kid evokes THIS reaction from aunt Saba

Actress Sara Ali Khan often wins the hearts of her fans with her cute posts on social media that often put her love for poetry on display. However, this time, her sweet gesture at the airport for a kid left everyone including her aunt Saba Ali Khan highly impressed. Saba often uses her social media handle to shower love on her nephews and nieces and also treat fans with cute moments from their lives. This time, Saba was in awe of how Sara dealt with the kid amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic.

Taking to her Instagram story, Saba shared a post featuring Sara's clicking a selfie with a kid with her mask on and expressed her love for it. She wrote, "Well done! Proud of you @saraalikhan95." In the video, Sara didn't just oblige the little fangirl with selfies but also asked her to keep her mask on at all times. We also get to see how the girl ran to her parents to get a mask for herself on Sara's advice. The cute gesture won over Saba's heart and left netizens in awe of Sara all over again.

Meanwhile, Sara has been in the news all week amid her trip to Udaipur. The photos from her Rajasthani escapade have kept fans entertained all week. The gorgeous star has been in the headlines owing to her pretty ethnic looks from her visit to Udaipur. On the work front, Sara will be seen next in Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The film is reportedly heading for a release on Netflix amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic. Besides this, Sara reportedly is a part of The Immortal Ashwatthama with Vicky Kaushal. As per reports, the project's shoot has been put on the backburner.

