Sara Ali Khan to collaborate with Ayushmann Khurrana for Dream Girl 2?

Remember Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrratt Bharuccha’s 2019 release Dream Girl? The movie was a massive hit among the fans and Ayushmann had won hearts with his phenomenal performance. It was indeed a treat to watch him onscreen. Interestingly, there have been reports that makers are planning to come up with Dream Girl 2 which will feature Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead. And now it is reported that Sara Ali Khan is likely to be the female lead of this much talked about project.

Sara Ali Khan is the makers’ top choice

According to a report published in Mid Day, Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash’s name was doing the rounds for Dream Girl 2 along with other actresses. However, the Pataudi princess seems to be the makers’ top choice. “The makers are looking for a feisty, young star. They think Sara fits the bill, and have begun talks with her. However, it is still in the early stages. The film will go on floors only later in the year,” a source was quoted saying. Although an official confirmation in this regard is yet to be made, if the reports turned out to be true, it will mark Sara’s first collaboration with Ayushmann Khurrana.

Sara Ali Khan collaborates with Vicky Kaushal

Interestingly, Sara was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s directorial Atrangi Re which marked her first collaboration with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She has recently wrapped the shooting for Laxman Utekar’s yet to be titled romantic comedy with Vicky Kaushal. This is the first time Sara will be romancing the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor onscreen and she is all praises for him. In a post announcing the wrap of the Laxman Utekar directorial, Sara emphasised that she had a gala time shooting with Vicky and learnt a lot from him. “From enjoying Punjabi songs and bonfires to early morning drives and copious cups of chai. Thank you for making this journey so memorable for me,” Sara added as she called Vicky a humble and talented person.

Sara Ali Khan to share the screen with Vikrant Massey

Apart from this, Sara is currently working on Pawan Kripalani’s Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh. It is a suspense drama and hit the floors early this year. Interestingly, Vikrant is all praises for Sara and said that the actress is full of energy and has a refreshing outlook towards work.