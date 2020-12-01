Sara Ali Khan on comparisons with Karisma Kapoor in Coolie No 1: She's an iconic star, aping her is impossible

Sara Ali Khan will be seen in the recreation of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer Coolie No 1. The star opened up about taking up Karisma's role in the remake and claimed that she never attempted stepping into her shoes as it would not be possible.

Just over the weekend, Sara Ali Khan and launched the trailer of their film, Coolie No 1, and left fans in awe of the comedy flick. The film that stars Sara and Varun as Malti and Kunwar Mahendra Pratap is a remake of the 1995 Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer. As soon as the trailer dropped, comparisons began to happen between Sara and Karisma's performance. Now, speaking about it, Sara opened up in a chat and claimed that copying Karisma would be 'impossible.'

In a chat with IANS, Sara shared that comparisons were 'inevitable' as the film is a remake of the 1995 blockbuster. However, she explained that everything in the film has been tweaked according to current times. When the film was released, Sara was 'zero years old' and in the chat, she said that things have undergone a lot of change since then. She further called Karisma an 'iconic star' and claimed that she could not have even tried to step into her shoes.

Talking about comparisons with Karisma, Sara told IANS, "She is an iconic star. She redefines the nineties for most audiences. So I don't think I have even attempted to step into her shoes." Further, she explained that she never tried to copy Karisma in her portrayal of Malti in the remake. She said, "I think instead of aping or trying to copy Karisma, which is impossible to do, we have tried to bring a freshness to the role. I enjoyed working with Varun, so it is that chemistry for me that's in the film as opposed to trying to copy Karisma Kapoor because that wouldn't be fun and wouldn't be possible."

The trailer showcased some amazing moments between Sara and Varun and their chemistry is what attracted the audiences. Not just this, the snippets of the songs, Husn Hai Suhana and Main Toh Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha in the trailer added to the excitement of the film. Coolie No 1 remake also stars Jaaved Jaaferi, Johnny Lever, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and Shikha Talsania. The film is helmed by David Dhawan and produced by Pooja Entertainment. It is slated to release on December 25, 2020, on Amazon Prime Video.

Credits :IANS

