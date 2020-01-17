Sara Ali Khan on competition with Ananya and Janhvi: We are friends and there's no comparison between us

Amid constant comparison and competition between Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor, the Love Aaj Kal actress clarified that she is friends with them and emphasised that there is no comparison between them.

The last decade witnessed the launch of several star kids. Amid these, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor managed to grab the eyeballs and turned out to be the most sought after newcomers. Although these young starlets are yet to carve a niche for themselves in the industry, there has been a constant comparison between the three and all eyes are on them to see who emerge as a bigger star. However, when Sara was quizzed about the same, the Pataudi princess had an entirely different perspective to this apparent competition.

During the recent trailer launch of her much talked about movie Love Aaj Kal, Sara was quizzed about her competition with Janhvi and Ananya. To this, the Kedarnath actress clarified that it isn’t fair to compare three different people. Instead, Sara emphasised that she is friends with both Janhvi and Ananya and always wish the best for them. “They are both my contemporaries. In fact, they are both friends of mine and I wish them the best and I hope they are wishing me the best right now as well,” the diva was quoted saying.

Well, Sara’s perception has certainly won a million hearts, isn’t it? Talking about Love Aaj Kal, this Imtiaz Ali directorial happens to be the sequel of 2009 release and starrer of the same name. This movie also stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead and will mark his first collaboration with rumoured ex-girlfriend Sara Ali Khan. Also starring Randeep Hooda in a key role, Love Aaj Kal is slated to release on February 14, 2020.

