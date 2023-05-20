Sara Ali Khan CONFIRMS Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Bollywood debut; Reveals he ‘just finished shooting his first film’

Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan never fail to shell out major sibling goals. From their ‘knock knock jokes’ on Instagram, to their lovely moments from family vacations, fans love seeing their quirky, fun and adorable pictures and videos together. Recently, in an interview, Sara Ali Khan confirmed Ibrahim’s Bollywood debut as an actor. While it was a known fact that Ibrahim was assisting Karan Johar on the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, nothing was known about his acting debut. However, now, Sara Ali Khan has shared that Ibrahim has wrapped up his first film as an actor.

Sara Ali Khan confirms her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Bollywood debut

Sara Ali Khan, who recently attended Cannes Film Festival 2023, spoke with Film Companion about her mother Amrita Singh’s qualities. “I think mom is just the epitome of strength so she is emotionally a very strong person. She sleeps with a lot of peace. So I don’t think I have her peace as yet, but I think we're both emotional beings and I think I see that most when I see Ibrahim come home,” said Sara.

She then confirmed Ibrahim’s Bollywood debut and said, “You know, he just finished shooting his first film as an actor, which I can't believe. Yes, he has and whenever he comes home, whether it is from school or from shoot, we both have this extremely loving and like, this attitude towards him and that is when I realised, I do have the heart of my mother. Because we do treat Ibrahim very similarly.”

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan recently returned to Mumbai after making her grand debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. At the film festival, the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actress made heads turn with her ultra-glamorous looks.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Laxman Utekar’s Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, alongside Vicky Kaushal. She also has Jagan Shakti’s Ae Watan Mere Watan, and Homi Adajania’s Murder Mubarak.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan drops a cute pic with birthday boy Ibrahim Ali Khan: 'The day you were born I knew I wouldn’t..'