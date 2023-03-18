Sara Ali Khan cooks 'makke ki roti' on a chulha in a gastronomic trip to Spiti; Fans admire her zest for life

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most fun actresses from the current generation. She loves travelling and we all know that. Her Instagram handle is full of pictures and videos from her trips and we bet fans love it. Recently, the actress was in Himachal Pradesh and was blessing our feeds with some gorgeous pictures from the destination. Today she took to her handle and shared a fun video from Spiti and we bet you would want to pack your bags and leave for Himachal right away.

Sara Ali Khan shares fun video from Spiti

The video which Sara Ali Khan posted begins with her sitting on the back of an open jeep as she greets her darshaks. She can then be seen making masala Maggi in a small stall wearing a plain white tee over beige-coloured tracks. Later she is enjoying chowmein amidst gorgeous snow-cladd mountains. The video further shows Sara cooking makke ki roti and sarso ka saag in a traditional village-style kitchen. Indeed she is living her life to the fullest and having a blast on her Spiti trip.

Check out the video:

Sara Ali Khan’s work front

Sara Ali Khan is currently promoting Gaslight which also stars Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh in pivotal roles. Apart from this, she has producer Dinesh Vijan’s Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Vicky Kaushal. She also has Ae Watan Mere Watan and the teaser has already created a lot of hype. She also has Metro In Dino starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Konkona Sen Sharma.

