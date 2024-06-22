Sara Ali Khan credits Sushant Singh Rajput for all the love she got for Kedarnath: ‘I can’t give him a memory’

Sara Ali Khan’s debut film Kedarnath will always remain special not only for her but all the fans as well for many reasons. The film starred late Sushant Singh Rajput and the actress’ bond with him is not hidden with anyone.

Even after 4 years, she often shares memories with him on her social media. In a recent interview, the actress recalled fond memories with SSR on the sets of Kedarnath and even became emotional.

Sara Ali Khan on her memory with Sushant Singh Rajput

Talking to Mid-Day, Sara Ali Khan was asked to share fond memories with her co-star Sushant Singh Rajput. After a long pause, she admitted that there were so many good memories. Recalling one such moment, she revealed that there was a time on the set when the director Abhishek Kapoor was quite rushed.

Sara had to shoot for a scene that she was not able to understand how to perform. She remembered going to Sushant Singh Rajput and asking him for help. He enacted the scene for her, and the actress stated that she copied him. She further added, “Being able to speak Hindi the way I do which is something people appreciate about me quite often. Whether it’s being as curious as I think I am, so much of it is Sushant.”

“Any love I have gotten for Kedarnath, and it’s a lot, is just all him. I can’t give him a memory,” she concluded.