Sara Ali Khan cutely reminds abba Saif Ali Khan she'll always be his 'first chape' on his birthday; PHOTOS

Saif Ali Khan is celebrating his 52nd birthday today and on his special day, wishes have been pouring in for him. Now, Sara Ali Khan also has joined in and shared a heartfelt wish for her 'abba jaan' on his birthday. Along with her wish, Sara also shared adorable photos from her childhood till now. The Love Aaj Kal star also reminded her father that she will always be her 'first chape'.

Sara Ali Khan wishes birthday boy Saif Ali Khan with a cute reminder

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sara shared 3 photos and wished her dad Saif on his birthday. In one of the photos, baby Sara was seen with a pacifier in her mouth while her young dad Saif could be seen holding her close to him. In another photo, Sara was seen as a little girl in her dad's arms and finally, in the last picture, Saif could be seen carrying Sara in his arms. Sharing them, Sara wrote, "Happiest Birthday Abba Jaan. I’ll always be your first chape #daddysgirl #fatherdaughter."

Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes Saif in a quirky way

Before Sara, Kareena also shared a lovely wish for Saif on his birthday. What caught everyone's attention was Saif pouting away like Kareena with lipstick on. The photos and Kareena's wish went viral on social media and fans joined in shower love on the Adipurush star. Not just Kareena, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Vijay Varma, Saba Pataudi, Riteish Deshmukh and many other celebs shared heartfelt wishes for Saif and tagged Kareena in the posts.

Sara Ali Khan on his bond with Saif Ali Khan

In a recent conversation with Elle Magazine, Sara expressed her take on her bond with Saif Ali Khan. She said that she and Saif talk about books and even share recommendations with each other. She added, "Growing up, I realised that my father was extremely interested in history. We visited Rome and Florence together and went to every museum in the city. We are both always curious and that’s really all it takes—you should want to know."

Meanwhile, Saif will be seen next in Adipurush with Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. Besides this, he also will be seen in Vikram Vedha with Hrithik Roshan. It is said to release in theatres on September 30, 2022.

