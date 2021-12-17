Sara Ali Khan dances on ‘Chaka Chak’ with the paps as she promotes Atrangi Re; WATCH

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most-loved actresses by the paps. It is always a delight for them to capture Sara whenever she steps out of the house. One thing that the paps love about her is the way she warmly greets them and treats them well. Her gestures have always been the talk of the town. Now that her movie Atrangi Re is all set to release, the actress is leaving no stone unturned to promote it. Fans have been loving her song ‘Chaka Chak’ since the day it released and Sara has been doing the hook step with a lot of actors from B-town. The recent ones to dance on Chaka Chak with her were the paps.

Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle to share a video of her dancing with the paps. Sara stood in the front and lead the group of photographers who were excited to match steps with the actress. The actress wore a yellow coloured sharara set and looked lovely. It is amazing to see them dance to Chaka Chak. Sharing this video Sara wrote, “#chakachak with those that always make me feel Chakachak. When paps get papped.”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, this week, Sara was snapped with director Aanand L Rai and Akshay Kumar on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. As per IANS, Akshay praised Sara's acting in Atrangi Re. He said, "Let me tell you, I have watched 'Atrangi Re'. She has done such a fantastic job in the film. I was taken aback. The whole film belongs to her, then to Dhanush and then to me. She has performed so brilliantly."

Atrangi Re is directed by Aanand L Rai and backed by Bhushan Kumar. It is all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on December 24, 2021.

