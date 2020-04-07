Sara Ali Khan dances to her heart's content on the World Health Day amid COVID 19 lockdown; Watch video

Amid Coronavirus lockdown, Sara Ali Khan celebrated World Health Day by dancing her heart out in a throwback video.

Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, everyone has been urged to stay indoors and maintain social distancing. Just like others, Bollywood celebrities have also been staying indoors and using this quarantine period to indulge in some of the other activities. Talking about Sara Ali Khan, the actress who is also at home with her family is trying to make the best use of this time by working out and trying her hands in cooking. Not only this, the Kedarnath actress who is missing her friends, is having a chat with them through a video call.

Recently, Sara looked like one energetic girl as she dances to her heart's content in a video shared on her Instagram account on the occasion of World Health Day which is celebrated on 7th April this year. The video which was taken when the Simmba actress was in New York, shows Sara having a gala time. Sharing the video, Sara wrote, "Because Happy = Healthy So Happy World Health Day Stay motivated and positive- it’s the only way Especially since for now, at home we must stay! #staysafe #stayhome #stayfit."

Meanwhile, recently, posting a throwback dance rehearsal video on social media, Sara, who seemed to be in a poetic mood, wrote, "Monday motivation...Sara's suggestion- dance edition... Revisit any previous tradition... Riyaaz, training, repetition... It'll all come to fruition... And of course- I must mention In this ‘quarantine' any routine will help your condition.#sarakishayari #QuarantineKiTayari #stayhome #staysafe."

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan and next, she will be seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 opposite .

