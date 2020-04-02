Sara Ali Khan dances her way flaunting her classical moves as she sends out wishes on 'Utkala Dibas'

Sara Ali Khan took to social media to share a video as she sends out wishes on Utkala Dibas with her classical dance moves. Check out the dance video on her social media.

April 1, does not just mark April Fools day, and in fact, it does have a greater significance as it also marks the date when Odisha was formed and separated from Bihar back in the year 1936. This day is also known as Utkala Dibasa and is a celebratory day since it put an end to the people who were struggling to get a separate political identity. And well, it looks like Love Aaj Kal actress Sara Ali Khan wanted to celebrate the day too, so she shared a post on social media.

Sara shared a video on social media where we can see her dancing gracefully and just as beautifully. Sara is a great actress, we all know, but well, as it turns out, she is an equally phenomenal classical dancer and well, one can see it for themselves on her social media. Sara can be seen wearing a basic salwar suit and as she dances her way through, one can clearly see how she is enjoying her dance and she cannot seem to get enough of it. To check out the video, go to her Instagram.

Meanwhile, Sara continues to be in the news as she announced about her donation to the relief funds set up the government, and now, here she is once again, taking away all our attention. Earlier today, a photo of Sara was also doing the rounds and as many believe, it seems to be a leaked click from the shoot of Atrangi Re.

