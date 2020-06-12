Sara Ali Khan dancing to 'Saat Samundar Paar' in throwback video will make you want to dance your heart out

We came across one of Sara Ali Khan's throwback rehearsal video and well, we definitely can't get enough of it. Check it out yourself.

Sara Ali Khan is definitely quite the diva, be it her acting skills, her sense of fashion or her dance moves. The actress became a celebrity before she actually made her debut and there have been multiple occasions when the actress left all of us in awe of her. None the less, she managed to make a stunning debut and continues to win our hearts with her choice of films, the work she has been doing, and of course, her social media feed.

Today, we happened to come across this throwback video of the actress where she is rehearsing to Saat Samundar Paar and well, she definitely looks every bit gracious here, doesn't she? Dressed in a white salwar suit and her focus on the dancing, Sara sure seems to be a dedicated dancer and also, a great learner. Sara has some of the finest hits to her credits and with the movies and songs she has done, no wonder even her rehearsal looks amazing.

Check out Sara Ali Khan's video here:

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Love Aaj Kal co-starring Kartik Aaryan and the actress has two films lined up ahead. She will be seen sharing screen space with in Coolie No. 1 and apart from that, she will also be a part of Atrangi Re, which will co-star and Dhanush in pivotal roles. The shoots and film releases seem to be on a halt right now, and hence, the fans have been waiting for a while to see her back on the screens!

Credits :Instagram

