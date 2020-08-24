Sara Ali Khan dashes into the week with a shot of coffee while posing in the pool; PHOTO

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Aanand L.Rai’s Atrangi Re co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

Sara Ali Khan drove down to Goa to celebrate her 25th birthday with mom Amrita Singh and brother and thanks to social media, Sara Ali Khan has been sharing her vacay photos and videos with her Instafam. From cycling on the streets of Goa to taking a dip in the pool to posing for the camera, Sara Ali Khan has been having a whale of a time. And today, Sara Ali Khan brightened up the day when she posted a photo while posing in the swimming pool and Sara, successfully, managed to ward off our Monday blues. While in the photo, Sara Ali Khan is seen wearing a pink swimsuit and flaunting a blue eyed eye-liner, her caption read, “Monday Blues Blue Hues Kaajal or Cactus couldn’t choose So posing with both while my coffee brews.”

A few days back, Sara Ali Khan made headlines when Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend, Samuel Haokip, took to social media to claim that the late actor was in a relationship with Sara Ali Khan. Samuel said that Sushant and Sara ‘were totally in love’ and ‘inseparable’ during the promotions of their film, Kedarnath. However, she broke up with him after the failure of his film, Sonchiriya. In an Instagram post, Samuel wrote, “I remember the time during Kedarnath promotions… Sushant and Sara were totally in love...they were inseparable...so pure and childlike innocence. They both had tremendous respect for each other which was so rare to see nowadays in relationships.”

Although netizens took to Twitter to troll Sara Ali Khan, however, the Kedarnath actress has remained quiet on the issue. On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Aanand L.Rai’s Atrangi Re co-starring and Dhanush.

Check out the post here:

ALSO READ: Should Sara Ali Khan speak up on Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend’s allegations about their break up? COMMENT

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×