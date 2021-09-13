Sara Ali Khan dazzles in an orange and pink bikini as she soaks in the Maldivian sun.

Sara Ali Khan is living her life to the fullest and there are no two ways about it. The actress is hopping from one exotic location to the other and for the last few days has been in Maldives. On Monday morning. Sara began her day by soaking up some sun and reflecting on poet Rumi's wise words.

Taking to Instagram, the actress dropped a blazing pictures from the island nation. In the photo, the Coolie No 1 actress can be seen lounging on the trunk of a coconut tree and soaking up the sun in style. Sara is also dazzling in the photo as she can be seen wearing an orange and hot pink bikini as well as sunglasses to protect her eyes from the rays. Sharing the photo, she accompanied that with an apt Rumi quote that read, "Maybe you're searching among the branches for what only appears in the roots..Rumi."

Check out Sara Ali Khan's Maldives photo:

Just a few day ago, the actress dropped some stunning photos from the sandy beaches of Maldives. Sara wore a stylish neon monokini and used a colourful printed cover up to go along with it. She also flaunted her tan, styled her outfit with neon accessories and wrote, "Don't judge each day by the harvest you reap but by the seeds that you plant."

Prior to her Maldives trip, Sara Ali Khan visited Ladakh for a couple of days with actress Radhika Madan.

