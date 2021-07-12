Sara Ali Khan deadlifting a girl proves that she is much more than just a pretty face

Taking to her Instagram stories, Sara Ali Khan posted a video of her deadlifting a girl, and we bet it will leave you wide-eyed.

Sara Ali Khan aces her fashion game always. There has hardly ever been a moment when her attire is a fashion blunder. The gorgeous actress mostly always tries to keep it simple, which is what her fans love the most. Another thing that most fans love is that the Kedarnath actress is too active on social media and keeps posting about her whereabouts and what is she up to. Well, we are sure that her recent Instagram story will leave you stunned.

It is not only her colourful dress that will leave you wide-eyed but also the fact that Sara can actually lift a girl who might be weighing, if not less, then definitely equal to her weight. Yes! You heard that absolutely right. The Simmba actress posted a couple of Instagram stories, and each one of them will widen your eyes and jaws a lil more. Be it her dress, or her deadlifting skills, or her filter game, her stories will surely bring huge smiles to your faces.

In her first story, Sara Ali Khan shows off her dress in a boomerang video.

Check it out:

The Kedarnath actress can be seen wearing a multi-coloured skater dress with a plunging neckline. She has kept her look simple by pairing golden hoops and gold charm bracelets. Her long tresses are an add-on to her perfect look.

Well, the next story proves that the actress is not a delicate darling at all. In fact, she can very much lift a girl with almost equal weight and without much effort.

Check it out:

No one can ace the Instagram filter game like Sara Ali Khan. The diva opted for a devil filter and captioned the boomerang video as “resting witch face”.

Check it out:

What do you think of these recent stories posted by Sara Ali Khan?

