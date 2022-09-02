Sara Ali Khan decides to push herself on a 'lazy day' with an intense workout session; WATCH

Sara Ali Khan never misses a chance to dish out fitness goals, she often posts workout photos and snippets on her Instagram. The actress began her acting career in 2018 with the romantic drama Kedarnath and the action comedy Simmba. Both films were commercially successful. With only a few films to her credit until now, Sara has successfully made a space for herself in the tinsel town of Bollywood. We have all seen the actress' drastic weight transformation and she continues to work on her body continuously.

Just a while ago, Sara took to her Instagram story and shared a video of herself doing squats jumps. The Love Aaj Kal actress captioned it: "Woke up feeling lazy." Even though, Sara was feeling lazy, she made sure to find the motivation and it will surely leave you feeling extremely motivated. In it, she is seen donning a grey sports bra and gym shorts. Sara also wore workout shoes along with it and kept her hair tied in her pony while one can definitely see the fresh glow on her face after a vigorous workout.

Check it out:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan has several movies in the pipeline. She was last seen featuring in the romantic fantasy drama film, Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, which was directed by Aanand L Rai. Next, Sara will be seen with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh in Gaslight. It is directed by Pawan Kriplani. She will also feature in producer Dinesh Vijan and director Laxman Utekar's next yet-to-be-titled film alongside Vicky Kaushal. It is touted to be a romantic comedy and this movie will mark her first project with the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor.

