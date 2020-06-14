Sara Ali Khan deeply saddened by Sushant Singh Rajput's demise; Remembers him with a candid picture

Sushant Singh Rajput demise: His Kedarnath co-star Sara Ali Khan is heartbroken by the actor's demise and expressed her grief on social media.

Sushant Singh Rajput sent shock waves across the film industry on Sunday as he passed away in his apartment in Mumbai. DCP Pranay Ashok of Mumbai police said that the actor has committed suicide but they have not found any note in his house yet. The police are still investigating. Abhishek Trimukhe, DCP Zone 9, Mumbai said that actor Sushant Singh Rajput has died apparently due to hanging but police can tell the exact cause of his death only after receiving post mortem report. So far, they have not found any suspicious object.

The news of the young and talented actor's sudden demise has sent shock waves all across. Not only Bollywood but even the TV and the sports fraternity are in deep shock over Sushant's sudden demise. From fans to his former co-stars to his friends from the industry, everyone took to their social media handles to offer condolences to Sushant's family and pray for his soul to rest in peace. And now his Kedarnath co-star Sara Ali Khan is deeply saddened and heartbroken by this news. Sharing a candid picture with Sushant during the shoot of their movie and expressing her grief, the actress wrote, "Sushant Singh Rajput."

(Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: No suicide note found, investigation underway reveals Mumbai Police)

Just a week ago, Sushant's former manager Disha Salian had committed suicide in Mumbai. The actor had mourned her demise on social media. The actor had written, "It’s such a devastating news. My deepest condolences to Disha’s family and friends. May your soul rest in peace.”

Rajput started his career with television serials. His debut show was Star Plus's romantic drama Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil in the year 2008. He made his film debut in the buddy drama Kai Po Che! in the year 2013. Sushant has entertained the audience with his amazing performance in films like M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath, Chhichhore and more.

Check out Sara Ali Khan's post here:

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×