Sara Ali Khan defines herself 'AS Ki Beti Sara', her cool post Pilates accessory is proof; PHOTOS

Actress Sara Ali Khan is truly one of a kind when it comes to being quirky and different from the rest of the Gen-Z B-town stars. Her sartorial choices are always vibrant and she manages to pull off the most offbeat looks with style. And, Sara also apparently digs customised stuff. On Thursday, we got a glimpse of her customised mug for her morning concoction after her Pilates session and well, it certainly defined her in the coolest way. Being Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter, Sara chose to get it engraved in a quirky manner on her coffee mug.

In the photos, Sara is seen walking out of her Pilates session in a fresh, fit and cheerful avatar. The Atrangi Re actress is seen holding a customised mug with a caption written on it. As the paps zoomed in, one could see the line 'AS Ki Beti Sara' written on it. For those who know Sara, she's the daughter of popular actors Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan. Well, that mug certainly caught the attention of the paps as well. Sara smiled and posed for them with her mask on. She is seen clad in a white shirt with denim blue shorts. She teamed it up with slip-on footwear.

Have a look:

This is not the first time that Sara has carried off something customised. From name engraved on her mask to customised bags, Sara has often made a statement with her cool and quirky accessories that certainly grab the attention of the youth and become a rage among them.

Meanwhile, the Atrangi Re star recently returned to Mumbai after a vacay in Kashmir with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. She was previously shooting in Indore with Vicky Kaushal for a rom-com directed by Laxman Utekar. The shoot wrapped up the same last month.

