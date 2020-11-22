Sara Ali Khan delights her fans on Sunday as she shares a striking snap from a photoshoot; Check It Out

Sara Ali Khan, who is gearing up for her upcoming film Coolie No. 1, is leaving no opportunity to flaunt her beauty and grace on social media.

Sara Ali Khan loves to keep her fans entertained with her interesting posts. Not only her stunning pictures but her shayaris as captions also grabs a lot of attention. The actress enjoys a massive fan following. Today, Sara took to her Instagram handle to share a beautiful picture of herself and we are all hearts for the same. The Kedarnath actress is looking breathtakingly beautiful in the still. She can be seen donning a black outfit with her hair loosely tied and sporting a kohl-eye look.

A few days ago, on the occasion of Diwali, Sara shared stunning pictures of her Diwali outfit, designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. In the caption, she wrote, “Tis the Season of Lights. Forget the negativity, forgive the fights. Hope everyone stays healthy, their prosperity reaches new heights. Everyone sees brighter days and lightens up their nights. #wednesdaywisdom #ShayariKingdom #sarakasystem.”

Check out Sara Ali Khan’s latest picture here:

In September, in connection with the investigation into the drugs angle in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, Sara was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau. Apart from Sara, other Bollywood actresses like , and Rakul Preet Singh were also questioned by the agency.

Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal alongside Kartik Aaryan. Now, she is gearing up for the release of Coolie No 1, in which she is starring opposite . The film is the remake of David Dhawan’s 1995 blockbuster of the same name. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Shikha Talsania, Jaaved Jaaferi and Rajpal Yadav in key roles.

Credits :Sara Ali Khan Instagram

