Sara Ali Khan describes her before and after coffee avatar in a fun video; WATCH

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most loved actresses of the current generation. Her quirky and fun posts on social media entertain all her fans. As we all know Sara is quite active on social media and never misses a chance to share pictures and videos of her on social media. Also, the Kedarnath actress has always been vocal about her love for coffee, and today, she shared a fun video of her wherein she depicted the difference between how she is before and after coffee.

In the video, we can see Sara Ali Khan looking gorgeous in an orange lehenga. It appears to be a video during a photoshoot. The video begins with an old song playing in the background as Sara lipsyncs to it in a shy manner while her hairdresser is trying to do her hair. The actress has written a text ‘before coffee-shy and coy’. In the next scene, we can see the actress out of the studio dancing her heart out on ‘tinku jiya’. Sharing this video, Sara wrote, “The most accurate form of appearance VS reality. Wild and crazy is just our mentality. Love @the.mad.hair.scientist so excuse the partiality. Also since he’s the only one that will part-take in this abnormality. We are simple souls in actuality but please watch us take over the locality.”