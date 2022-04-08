Sara Ali Khan deserves a 'Best Sister' award as she feeds brothers Ibrahim, Taimur & Jeh in this PIC

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most popular actresses among the new generation of actors in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s elder daughter Sara has not looked back since her debut in 2018 with Kedarnath and has been a part of the limelight constantly. She keeps an active presence on social media and frequently entertains fans with her pictures, videos, and fun, rhyming captions. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few hours back, Sara indulged her fans in an Ask-Me-Anything session, where she shared a picture with all her three brothers.

Some time back, Sara responded to questions and requests made by fans in a fun AMA session on her Instagram stories. Amid other questions, the Simmba actress was also asked to share a photograph with her brothers Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur, and Jeh. Keeping the request, Sara dropped a collage of three pictures. In all three photos, Sara is seen feeding her brothers some food with love. The first picture was with Ibrahim, the second was a throwback picture featuring Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s firstborn Taimur, and the last picture was with their younger son Jeh. Well, the actress surely deserves the ‘Best Picture' award. Don’t you think?

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s picture with brothers Ibrahim, Taimur, and Jeh:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She now has Laxman Utekar’s untitled next with Vicky Kaushal, and Gaslight with Vikrant Massey.

