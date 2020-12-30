Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush, Aanand L Rai wrap up Atrangi Re with a cake & we're missing Akshay Kumar in PHOTOS

Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and Akshay Kumar had been shooting for Atrangi Re in the national capital region over the past few days. Photos from the wrap up celebration are in and well, Sara, Dhanush joined the crew of the film sans Akshay Kumar to cut a cake.

Over the past few weeks, Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and had been shooting for their film, Atrangi Re in the National Capital Region. From New Delhi to Agra, Sara, Dhanush and Akshay were seen shooting and photos from the sets often surfaced on social media. Even when Sara and Akshay shot for the film at Taj Mahal, photos and videos surfaced on the internet and fans were intrigued. And now, it seems that the shoot has come to a halt as photos from the wrap up party have been going viral on the internet.

In the photos, we can see Sara and Dhanush with the entire crew of Atrangi Re including director Aanand L Rai. However, Khiladi Kumar is nowhere to be seen. In the first photo, we get to see Sara and Dhanush cutting a cake together with director Aanand L Rai to celebrate the successful wrap up of the film. In other photos, we get to see Sara giving cake to Dhanush and later posing with Atrangi Re director to celebrate the completion of another project.

While Akshay was nowhere in the frame, the cast and crew celebrated together the wrap of their film. Sara is seen clad in beige ethnic wear while Dhanush is seen sporting a cool look in a blue shirt with jeans.

Take a look at Atrangi Re wrap up photos:

Recently, photos of Dhanush and Sara celebrating Christmas together had gone viral on social media. Meanwhile, Atrangi Re will reportedly star Sara in a double role and Dhanush will be seen playing her love interest. Akshay too is playing a never-seen-before character in the film. The music is being composed by AR Rahman and it is produced by Bhushan Kumar. The film was initially announced to be released on February 12, 2021.

Credits :Pinkvilla

