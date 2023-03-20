Sara Ali Khan disagrees with Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘I don’t get respect’ remark: It hasn’t been a problem…

Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan made their Bollywood debuts in the year 2018. While Janhvi Kapoor starred in Dhadak, opposite Ishaan Khatter, Sara Ali Khan starred in Kedarnath, alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. Both actresses have created a niche for themselves in the film industry, and have been a part of some amazing projects in the last few years. In an earlier interview, Janhvi Kapoor mentioned that while she has got a lot of opportunities, she is yet to get respect. Now, Sara Ali Khan was asked about Janhvi’s statement, and she had a different point of view.

Sara Ali Khan disagrees with Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘I don’t get respect’ statement

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Sara Ali Khan was asked about Janhvi’s statement that she is yet to receive respect. Sara disagreed with Janhvi and said that respect hasn’t ever been a problem for her. Sara said that she doesn’t feel under-respected at all, and in fact, feels that she has been given a lot of respect. “I think for me, if you accept me for who I am, that’s the biggest sign of respect and I think, touchwood, I got that very early in my career,” said Sara, adding that she got respect from the very beginning.

However, Sara Ali Khan added that maybe Janhvi Kapoor meant that one still has to prove themselves as an actor. “But even then, whether it’s Kedarnath or Atrangi, I read the reviews I was given. I don’t think respect has been a problem for me,” she said.

Janhvi Kapoor’s statement about earning respect

While speaking to Barkha Dutt as part of We The Women event, Janhvi Kapoor said that she believes she has more to offer, and that she wants to prove to herself that she can take up new challenges and emerge from them. “Somewhere it comes down to the line that ‘Mujhe mauke bohot mile hai, par izzat abhi tak nahi mila’ and I think that’s what I am working for, in my own eyes. It takes a lot to build perception and then break it,” said Janhvi.

