Sara Ali Khan dishes out desi girl vibes as she heads for sheep grazing in a village; PICS

Sara Ali Khan knows the art of setting the social media fire and keeping her fans intrigued and there are no second thoughts about it. Keeping up with this trajectory, the Love Aaj Kal actress has once again set the social media on fire with each of her Instagram posts. Yes! The Pataudi princess is making the headlines as she has shared new pics of herself wherein she was seen switching on her desi mode and it is winning millions of hearts.

In the pics, Sara was seen dressed in royal blue coloured kurti which she had paired with magenta salwar and cream coloured dupatta. She completed her look with Punjabi jutti and kept her tresses open. The actress, who is currently shooting in a village in Uttar Pradesh, was seen trying her hands at sheep grazing. This isn’t all. Sara was also seen sitting on a tractor in the field. She captioned the image as, “बकरी चराना, ट्रैक्टर चलाना. Was it just photo ka bahana? Or Sara wishing it was a different zamana?”

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s post giving a glimpse of her desi mode:

Meanwhile, Sara will be next seen collaborating with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar’s next. The yet to be titled movie will mark Sara’s first collaboration with the Uri: The Surgical Strike and pics from the sets have been doing the rounds on social media. The movie is touted to be the sequel of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s Luka Chuppi. However, an official announcement is yet to be made.