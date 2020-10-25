Sara Ali Khan dishes out positive vibes as she wishes her fans Happy Dussehra; See Pics

Posing in a blue printed kurti, Sara Ali Khan looked straight into the camera and her eyes definitely will hold your attention. Check out her Dussehra wishes below.

Sara Ali Khan who has been low-key on social media ever since her NCB appearance, chose the occasion of Dussehra to share some new photos with millions of her fans and followers on Instagram. Sharing close-up shots of herself, Sara looked radiant and extended Dussehra wishes to her Instagram family. The actress wrote, "Dussehra ki haardik shubh kaamnaye (Wish you a happy Dussehra)."

Posing in a blue printed kurti, Sara looked straight into the camera. Her eyes definitely will hold your attention. She captioned her photos, "happy #dusshera Wishing everyone happiness, prosperity and success! #positivevibes @harjeetsphotography."

Check out Sara's Dussera wishes below:

Like Sara, a bevy of Bollywood celebs took to social media to wish their fans a Happy Dussehra. From to and , B-town made sure social media was buzzing with Dussehra wishes.

On the eve of Dussehra, Sara Ali Khan was snapped alongside brother as they stepped out to visit father at his residence. Sara looked simple and beautiful in a white coloured ethnic outfit as she left her hair open. On the other hand, Sara's brother Ibrahim Ali Khan was clicked in a more cool and casual avatar.

Sara will soon resume work and be back on sets to pick up her remaining films which were brought to a screeching halt due to the nation-wide lockdown.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan & brother Ibrahim get clicked as they visit Saif Ali Khan at his residence

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×