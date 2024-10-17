Sara Ali Khan dismisses social media complaints of trying to create a relatable image; says she curates characters only ‘for the camera’

Sara Ali Khan's girl-next-door image has often remained a subject of discussion on the internet. While many call it relatable, a section of the internet likes to call it fabricated. Nevertheless, the actress dismissing such speculations asserted that she would curate characters for the camera and not in real life.

While speaking to Harper’s Bazaar, Sara Ali Khan was asked if a relatable image during interviews and on social media was a conscious decision. Reflecting on her fashion choices and the way she presents herself, the actress was queried about her take on trends versus personal style.

The actress retorted, "I don’t think I’ve spent any energy, to the dismay of some people, curating an image of myself. That’s something I would do for the camera, where I curate characters. In real life I am just who I am—whether that’s somebody who goes to the gym with five pairs of shorts and alternates them with crop tops, or someone who goes to the airport in athleisure but can also go in jeans and a t-shirt. "

She mentioned that honesty is her personal image, and presenting her fashion choices also depends on the mood she is in. She noted that if she would go for lunch and wants to dress up, she would wear a nice dress with matching sandals, and do her hair. However, on some days when she has hasty moments, she doesn’t ponder much about it.

Sara stated she and her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan, are brought up differently as opposed to people’s expectations. Recalling her "normal life," the actress walked down memory lane to emphasize her growing-up days sharing that they would go to the mall, play video games or eat at the food court.

The 29-year-old holds high regard for her job but likes to take her "persona very seriously" by doing what she likes to do on a non-working day while going to the gym, café, and traveling.

"I give myself the freedom to be who I am on that given day, knowing fully well that it could be anywhere between a sari and a bikini. As long as it’s appropriate. As a public figure, you need to be aware of the trends and be trendy. On a non-workday, my personal style is way more important than following trends," she further added.

In addition to this, Sara also talked about dealing with social media trolls and online bullies. According to her, she is a public figure on social media, so she can’t stay away from the negativity. She noted while she couldn’t be away from the things happening around her, she could control its effect on her.

The Metro In Dino actress believes her sense of self should not be affected by what people are saying online. "It’s important to surround yourself with real people so that you’re not dependent on the phone screen. It’s easy to get caught up and lose focus on what the bigger things in life are. Choosing internal peace and travelling help me see what truly matters," she says.

On a concluding note, Sara mentions that if one wants to take it a step further, then one can as well take social media feedback in their stride. One might be saying it rudely, but one can consider it as a positive criticism and try to be better.

Sara's next with Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino will be released later this year on November 29, 2024.

