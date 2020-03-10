Sara Ali Khan ditches colours as she celebrates Holi with rose petals the Benarasi way; VIDEO

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Sara Ali Khan shared a video on social media as she celebrates Holi and we think it is the best way to do it. Check out the video here.

Holi celebrations are underway all over the country and everyone is in high spirits as they celebrate the festival of colours. Social media is abuzz with photos and videos of how B-town is celebrating Holi and everything that they have been doing on this big day. Given how Holi is considered one of the most important festivals of the Hindus, post the Holika dehan the previous night, today is the day for everyone to enjoy their time with friends and family.

And well, Sara Ali Khan, who is currently in Benaras, decided to give us a glimpse of what is up with her on this festival as well, and in fact, we like how she is celebrating it the Benaras way. The actress shared a slow-motion video of her and a friend as they use rose petals instead of Holi colours to celebrate the festival, and we think, it is just as much fun as it is otherwise, when we play with colours and often, water as well.

Check out Sara Ali Khan's video right here:

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Love Aaj Kal, co-starring Kartik Aaryan and while the movie was one of the much-awaited films, it did not do very well at the box office. Next up, the actress will be working in Atrangi Re with and Dhanush, now that she has wrapped up the shoot for Coolie No. 1.

