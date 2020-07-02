  1. Home
Sara Ali Khan ditches her diet as she devours a chocolate cake and fans love her quarantine cheat meal

Besides Atrangi Re, Sara Ali Khan will also be seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 opposite Varun Dhawan
Sara Ali Khan ditches her diet as she devours a chocolate cake and fans love her quarantine cheat meal
Prior to the lockdown, Sara Ali Khan was shooting in Varanasi for Aanand L.Rai’s Atrangi Re and due to the pandemic, the shooting was stalled and after returning to Mumbai, this Kedarnath actress has been quarantining at home with her mother and brother. From working out with Ibrahim Ali Khan, whipping up pancakes to interacting with fans online, Sara Ali Khan has been making the most of her quarantine, and yesterday, for the first time in months, Sara stepped out of her house to visit Aanand L.Rai’s office.

Yes, Sara Ali Khan was spotted outdoors for the first time and as always, Sara was all smiles behind her mask as she greeted the paparazzi. In the photos, Sara was seen wearing an Indian attire and needless to say, she looked gorgeous. Well, we are sure Sara was visiting Rai in order to talk about Atrangi Re and chalk out a plan about future shootings. Recently, on the occasion of Aanand L.Rai’s birthday, Sara wished him with a social media post as alongside a photo, she wrote, “Wishing you all the love luck and laughter. Inshallah see you super soon sir.”

Besides Atrangi Re, Sara will also be seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 opposite Varun Dhawan and post Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, Sara, who made her debut opposite him in Kedarnath, took to social media to mourn his death

