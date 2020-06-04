Sara Ali Khan does throwback Thursday right as she shares childhood photo in pigtails; See PHOTO

Sara Ali Khan shares adorable throwback photo in pigtails and we definitely can't get enough of these two. Check out the photo right here.

Throwback Thursdays are definitely one of our favourite days as celebrities all share some amazing clicks from the good old days and given the ongoing lockdown, social media sure seems to be one of the finest ways to pass our time after all. And when we talk about throwbacks, we sure cannot miss Sara Ali Khan as she keeps sharing some of the most adorable clicks from her childhood and fans go gushing over the actress, every single time.

And today's throwback Thursday post from Sara is all about yet another adorable click from her childhood where she has her thumb in the mouth and is flaunting her adorable pigtails with a huge smile on her face. And oh, we can't miss the matching clips and the rubber band, can we? Sara went all nostalgic with another Thursday today and we are just as much in awe of her as are the fans, because why not?

Check out Sara Ali Khan's photo right here:

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Love Aaj Kal featuring Kartik Aaryan and while the movie was one of the most awaited films of this year, it failed to make numbers at the box office. Up ahead, she has two films lined up ahead, including Coolie No. 1 with and Atrangi Re, co-starring Dhanush and in pivotal roles.

Credits :Instagram

