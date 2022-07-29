Sara Ali Khan dons a beautiful sharara set as she visits Gurdwara Bangla Sahib in Delhi; PIC

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood currently. She debuted with the 2018 film Kedarnath and then worked in movies such as Love Aaj Kal, Atrangi Re, Simmba, and others. Apart from being an actress, Sara is a travel junkie and loves sharing her travelogues on Instagram, giving major travel goals to her followers. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media and every now and then, she treats her fans with amazing photos.

Speaking of which, Sara is currently in the National Capital. She's enjoying her time in Delhi as she visited the famous Gurdwara Bangla Sahib. For her outing, the actress donned a beautiful sharara suit set. In the photo, Sara can be seen posing in front of Gurdwara Bangla Sahib. Earlier, she had posted a photo in the stories section of Instagram as she visited India Gate.

Check Sara's post here:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s film Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She is currently working on Pawan Kripalani’s Gaslight with Vikrant Massey. The movie will mark Vikrant’s first collaboration with Sara and he is all praises for the Pataudi princess. Besides, she will also be seen sharing the screen with Vicky Kaushal for the first time in Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled movie.

In addition to this, Pinkvilla also reported that Sara Ali Khan will be doing a film based on the 1942 Quit India movement. While crucial character details of the project are under wraps, we have learned that Sara will be the project's lead which will be directed by Ek Thi Dayan's Kanan Iyer. The patriotic film, however, will not be heading for the big screen. Word is that the film is being made for the streaming giant Amazon Prime Video and backed by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment.

