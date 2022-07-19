Sara Ali Khan dons green tank top & pants as she returns from London with Ibrahim Ali Khan, Amrita Singh; PICS

Sara Ali Khan had taken over London and shared so many posts for her fans during her stay. She is one of the few new-gen actresses who has outshined and proved her versatility from her debut film itself. She made her acting debut in the 2018 film Kedarnath, and despite the fact that the actress has only a few films under her belt, she is always in the spotlight and she is quite the rage on social media as well. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media and never fails to impress her fans with her glamorous pictures, travel vlogs, and videos.

Now, the actress has finally returned to Mumbai from London with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. In the photos, the Love Aaj Kal actress is seen donning a green coloured tank top and cargo pants. To complete her look, she added a cap and yellow tote bag. Ibrahim, on the other hand, sported a tie-dye t-shirt and added a white jacket. While Amrita Singh is seen wearing a white shirt and added a colourful scarf.

Check out Sara, Ibrahim and Amrita's PICS:

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen featuring in Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, which was directed by Aanand L Rai. Next, she will be seen in producer Dinesh Vijan and director Laxman Utekar's next yet-to-be-titled film alongside Vicky Kaushal. It is touted to be a romantic comedy and this movie will mark her first project with the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor. The Coolie No 1 actress also has Pawan Kriplani's Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh. While Ibrahim Ali Khan is currently assisting Karan Johar on Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

