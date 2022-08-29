Sara Ali Khan dons neon pink sports bra with shorts, gives major fitness goals by weightlifting; WATCH

Beginning her Monday morning fueled with enthusiasm and stamina, Sara Ali Khan, shared snippet from her workout diaries on her Instagram profile. She is an absolute fitness enthusiast. Be it a Monday or any other day, she does not hesitate in shedding extra kilos even if it is after the festive season or being back at the gym after days of travelling. Sara's Instagram profile exudes major fitness goals. On multiple occasions, Sara has been spotted by paparazzi in Mumbai, stepping out of her gym or going to her fitness studio wearing athleisure.

Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram Story. Click Here to Watch.

Sara, a few hours ago, shared a short video of herself working out in the gym. The actor, shared a glimpse of her daily routine on her Instagram stories while sporting her neon pink coloured sports bra and comfy purple coloured shorts. Highlighting some of her weightlifting moves, she put “Dangal-Title Track” as the background music to upscale her enthusiasm towards maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Sara, few days back, had also shared a short video of herself working out in gym. In the video, Sara can be seen seated on a Pilates reformer and working on strengthening her arm and shoulder muscles with rows. Dressed in a white sports bra and a pair of multicoloured sports shorts, Sara can be seen looking away from the camera and working on her routine. Referring to trainer Namrata's counting, Sara wrote, "Namrata Purohit, love your soothing counting." She further wrote, "No excuses," in the stories and gave a glimpse of her fitness state of mind.

Sara Ali Khan Work Front

In 2021, Sara Ali Khan featured in Aanand L. Rai's drama Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar after multiple delays due to the nationwide lockdown due to the pandemic. Sara Ali Khan will next star in Laxman Utekar's as-yet untitled next opposite Vicky Kaushal. She will also star in Gaslight alongside Vikrant Massey.

