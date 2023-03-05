Sara Ali Khan drops a cute pic with birthday boy Ibrahim Ali Khan: 'The day you were born I knew I wouldn’t..'

Sara Ali Khan, who is currently in Punjab shooting for a project, has shared a special birthday post for her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. Sara and Ibrahim are one of the coolest brother-sister duos in town. The actress is often seen sharing hilarious videos with Ibrahim. On his birthday today, Sara shared a cute picture with him and their furry friend. Along with it, Sara penned a heartfelt note for him.

In the picture, Sara is seen funnily posing for the camera while Ibrahim is seen flashing his charming smile. Their furry friend, Fuffy Singh is busy looking somewhere else. In her post, she called him her 'number one boy'. Her post read, "Happiest Birthday to my (not so) little IGGY potter. The day you were born I knew I wouldn’t be moms #1 child, and now post Fuffy Singh I’m happy that you’re not the superlative either. Regardless, you’ll always be my #1 boy." Have a look:

Ibrahim is celebrating his 22nd birthday today and his family has flooded social media with adorable wishes. Kareena Kapoor Khan too took to her Instagram story and shared a throwback picture of Ibrahim, Saif Ali Khan, Jeh and Taimur Ali Khan. Along with it, she wrote, "Happy birthday to the sweetest and most handsome boy."

Meanwhile, like Saif and Sara, Ibrahim to is all set to enter showbiz. He worked as an assistant director on Karan Johar's upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. The film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in key roles. It is slated to release in theatres on July 28. Reportedly, Ibrahim is also gearing up for his debut film as an actor.

A source informed Pinkvilla earlier, "While Ibrahim has already started preparing for his maiden role, he will start shooting for the film from February. He is required to have a certain look in the film, and is diligently working on his physical transformation. Meanwhile, readings and workshops are going on simultaneously."

