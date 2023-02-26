Sara Ali Khan drops a picture with her 'sapno ki rani' Sharmila Tagore; Fans are all heart

Saif Ali Khan 's daughter Sara Ali Khan, who made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Kedarnath, is one of the most followed star kids on social media. Every time she shares a post on Instagram, it takes the Internet by storm in no time. On Sunday evening, Sara dropped a gorgeous picture with her grandmother and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore on her Instagram. The legendary actress is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Gulmohar co-starring Manoj Bajpayee and Amol Palekar.

In the picture, Sharmila Tagore is seen sporting a blue printed saree styled with minimal accessories. On the other hand, Sara wore a blue and white floral kurta paired with a Christian Dior handbag. She completed her ethnic outfit with a geeky and no-makeup look. The Pataudi ladies look all things beautiful. Along with the picture, Sara wrote a sweet caption for her 'stunning granny'. She wrote, "Mere sapno ki Rani Is my most stunning Granny." Have a look:

After Sara posted the picture, fans were seen dropping heart emojis on her post. A fan commented, "Ur grand maa is sooo classy." Another fan wrote, "Sharmilaji is the classiest and most elegant one along with Waheedaji & Ashaji."

Work front

Sharmila Tagore's film Gulmohar is slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar on March 3. It will mark her return to the films after 2010. On the other hand, Sara was last seen in Atrangi Re. She will be next featured in Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh. She also has Karan Johar's Ae Watan Mere Watan, Laxman Utekar's untitled film with Vicky Kaushal and Anurag Basu's Metra In Dino with Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkana Sen Sharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal in the pipeline.