Sara Ali khan drops a fiery comment as Varun Dhawan flashes his abs in THIS photo and we love their banter

Sara Ali Khan left a fiery comment on Varun Dhawan’s photo as the actor flashed his washboard abs in his latest photo. Take a look!

Although prior to the Coronavirus pandemic, was often snapped at the gym, but due to the lockdown, this Coolie No 1 actor has been working out at home. Thanks to social media, Varun Dhawan has been sharing his midnight workout videos and today, Varun brightened up our day when he posted a shirtless photo flashing his washboard abs. In the photo, Varun is seen gazing outside the window as she flashes his abs and alongside the photo, Varun wrote, “Pg-13”

Besides, of course, girls drooling over Varun’s photo, what caught our eye were a comment by Sara Ali khan. Yes, Sara, who will share screen space with Varun for the first time in Coolie No 1, dropped a fiery emoticon seeing Varun’s abs, and love their Insta banter. A few days back, Varun Dhawan shared a video of the Juhu Beach amidst lockdown as he said that ‘Mother Nature will heal this situation.’ Also, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the citizens of the country to extend their support towards the relief funds to help the nation fight Coronavirus, Varun Dhawan was one of the first celebs to come forward and announce his contribution towards the relief funds.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen on the big screen in Street Dancer 3D and next, he will be seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1, and Sriram Raghavan’s war drama.

Check out Sara Ali Khan's comment on Varun Dhawan's shirtless photo:

