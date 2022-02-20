Sara Ali Khan drops glimpses from her lit Saturday night with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and friends; PICS

Sara Ali Khan makes sure to work hard and chill equally hard whenever she's in the city or by taking exotic vacations. The actress was in Mumbai this weekend and used the opportunity to attend a party with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and friends. Taking to Instagram, Sara dropped glimpses from her lit Saturday night and can be seen smiling wide in all photos.

In the first picture, Ibrahim can be seen surrounded with his sister and a couple of other girls as they all strike their best pose for the camera. Apart from the photo, the neon sign behind also may grab your attention. It reads, "Where troubles melt like Candy Floss." Sara can be seen wearing a beige playsuit with a red mini crossbody bag.

As for Ibrahim, the youngster can be seen wearing a varsity jacket, a grey tee and grey ripped jeans. Sharing the photos, Sara posted it with heart and candy emojis.

In the second photo, Sara can be seen posing with stylish Tanya Ghavri and filmmaker Collin D'cunha.

Take a look below:

Post the party, Ibrahim was even spotted leaving the venue and was snapped by the paparazzi. Keeping COVID-19 guidelines in mind, the youngster did not fail to don a face mask. Click the link below to check out Ibrahim Ali Khan's photos.

ALSO READ: Ibrahim Ali Khan is a sight for sore eyes in varsity jacket as he is papped in the city; PICS