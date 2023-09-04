Sara Ali Khan drops goofy PICS with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan; Fans call them 'Barbie and Oppenheimer'

After the massive success of Anil Sharma’s Gadar 2, the team organized a celebratory bash inviting all the who’s who of B-town. Several A-listers including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Tabu, Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, among others were spotted at the Mumbai event. The Khan siblings, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan also attended the star-studded event together.

Sara Ali Khan posted goofy pictures with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan

Before attending the Gadar 2 success party, the siblings clicked fun pictures together which were later posted by Sara on her Instagram account. The Kedarnath actress wore a pink jumpsuit and left her hair open. The minimal makeup completed her chic look. As for Saif Ali Khan’s eldest son Ibrahim Ali Khan, the star kid wore a classic black shirt with distressed jeans.

Sara’s photo album started on a very casual note with the siblings posing sweetly for the camera. In the next shot, they channelized their model self for the lenses. The following two images showcase how they actually behave when they’re around each other, all goofy and funny.

As soon as Sara dropped the images, her fans and followers couldn’t help but comment that they looked exactly like their parents, Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan. There were also some who commented that Sara looked like a Barbie in her pretty pink dress while Ibrahim reminded them of the 2023 thriller movie Oppenheimer.

Take a look:

Sara Ali Khan’s work front

Sara recently made a special appearance in the song Heart Throb in the movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. By the end of 2023, she will be seen on the big screen in her upcoming film Ae Watan Mere Watan by filmmaker Karan Johar. 2024 also seems like a promising and busy year for the actress. She is currently filming for three new projects including Metro In Dino and Murder Mubarak.

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s work front

Ibrahim worked as an assistant to Karan Johar in the film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. He also aspires to become an actor just like his parents and sister Sara. In fact, he will soon be making his Bollywood debut with the film Sarzameen directed by Boman Irani’s son Kayoze Irani.

