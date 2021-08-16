Sara Ali Khan drops Jeh's cute click as she wishes 'Abba' Saif Ali Khan on his birthday with Kareena Kapoor

Monday is full of treats for fans as photos of him with his sons Jeh Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are doing rounds on the internet as he celebrates his 51st birthday. Now, Sara Ali Khan also has wished her 'Abba' on his birthday by sharing adorable glimpses from her own birthday celebration on August 12 with him. The cutest click that stole the show is with Jeh Ali Khan staring at Sara in awe while Kareena holds him and Saif poses with everyone.

Sharing the photos, Sara wrote, "Happiest Birthday Abba Thank you for being my superhero my smartest friend the best conversationalist the coolest travel buddy and one of the biggest support systems. Love you." In the first photo, Sara could be seen posing with Kareena and Saif while little Jeh can be seen mesmerised by the Simmba actress. In the second photo, Sara could be seen posing with a balloon saying 'Happy Birthday Sara' and holding a cake in her hand. Well, this is the first time, a clear picture of Saif and Kareena's second son Jeh has been shared by a family member and it's all thanks to Sara.

Take a look:

To note, on August 12, Sara visited her dad's house in the same attire and it was on the same day she celebrated her birthday with the media as well. It looks like Kareena and Saif also arranged a sweet celebration at home for Sara and now, the Simmba actress has shared glimpses of that celebration on the right day. As soon as Sara shared the clicks, fans began showering Saif, Jeh, Kareena with love.

Earlier, Kareena also shared a heartwarming wish for Saif all the way from the Maldives, where they are currently holidaying. Kareena also shared a picture-perfect family photo featuring Jeh, and Taimur with her and Saif. Currently, Saif and Kareena are celebrating the latter's birthday at the tropical paradise at a private island resort.

