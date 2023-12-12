Sara Ali Khan drops monochrome PICS with her 'Badi Amma' Sharmila Tagore; pens heartfelt poem
Sara Ali Khan recently dropped a new monochromatic post with her 'Badi Amma' Sharmila Tagore along with a heartfelt poem.
Sara Ali Khan regularly shares pictures and videos of her family on Instagram. Her grandmother, the iconic actress Sharmila Tagore, is a frequent highlight on Sara's social media. The close relationship between the granddaughter and her grandmother is truly heartwarming. Sara, who frequently shares adorable photos with the veteran actress on her Instagram, has once again posted some incredibly cute pictures with Sharmila Tagore.
Sara Ali Khan posts pictures with Sharmila Tagore
Today on Decmber 12, Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle to share some monochromatic pictures of herself and her grand mother, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore. Sara appeared chic in a black jumpsuit, enhanced by smoky eye makeup, simple earrings, and black closed-toe heels. Sharmila Tagore radiated timeless grace in a black chiffon saree, standing close to her granddaughter.
Sara was seated on a chair, with Sharmila Tagore standing behind her. Sara captioned the post with a poem. She wrote, “Between the shades of Black and White. There my love lies the fight. Luckily I have Badi Amma to hold me tight. So I can sore and & glide my kite. Especially when there’s no wrong and right. Why fear a scratch or bite. Just conquer lands, swim the sea and climb the height. For as long as you can dream. That’s an enviable & lucky plight.”
TAKE A LOOK:
About Sara Ali Khan's work front
Sara has enjoyed a decent success in the film industry this year, impressing in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Vicky Kaushal. Additionally, she made a notable appearance alongside Ranveer Singh in the Heart Throb song from Karan Johar's movie, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.
Sara Ali Khan has several exciting projects on the horizon, and one that's creating a lot of buzz is the patriotic film Ae Watan Mere Watan. A newly released motion poster has heightened anticipation for this intense drama, which is based on real events. In the movie, Sara steps into the role of the fearless freedom fighter Usha Mehta. The storyline unfolds against the backdrop of the historical Quit India Movement in 1942, weaving a fictional narrative that showcases the bravery, patriotism, sacrifice, and resourcefulness of the youth during India's quest for independence.
