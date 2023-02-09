Sara Ali Khan drops pics with birthday girl Amrita Singh from Udaipur amid her pics with Kartik going viral

Actress Sara Ali Khan, who is quite active on social media, is currently in Udaipur shooting for a project. She has been accompanied by her mother Amrita Singh. Today, her mom and actress Amrita Singh is celebrating her birthday. Her fans have showered the actress with warm wishes and love. Sara has also dropped a heartwarming post for her mommy on her Instagram. She has shared pictures with her mom from Udaipur. Sara Ali Khan pens a sweet birthday note for mom Amrita Singh

In the pictures, Sara is seen sporting a white ethnic suit with pink embroidery on it while her mom is wearing a black and white outfit. The mother-daughter duo is seen posing with a scenic location in the backdrop. Sara and Amrita look all things adorable. Along with the pictures, Sara penned a beautiful note for her. Her post read, "Happiest Birthday to my whole world. Thank you for always being my rock (sometimes by cushion), my moral compass, my mirror (pun intended) and my aspiration. #strength #inspiration #purpose #number1." Have a look:

After Sara posted the pictures, her fans were also seen wishing Amrita in the comments section. Others were seen dropping red heart emojis. Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's pictures from Udaipur go viral Sara was earlier rumoured to be dating her Love Aaj Kal co-star Kartik Aaryan. Reportedly, the duo parted ways soon after their film was released and flopped at the box office. Their new pictures have sparked relationship rumours again. Kartik is also currently in Udaipur. In the pictures, Sara and Kartik are seen talking to each other. Their fans couldn't stop gushing over them as they were excited to see them together after a long time. Have a look:

Work front Kartik is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Shehzada alongside Kriti Sanon. Next, he has Satyaprem Ki Katha with the newlywed Kiara Advani. He is also a part of Captain India and Kabir Khan's untitled next. On the other hand, Sara has Laxman Utekar's next with Vicky Kaushal. She also has Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh, and Ae Watan Mere Watan in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan spotted chatting together in VIRAL PICS; Fans react