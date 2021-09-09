Sara Ali Khan drops an unseen flight selfie with Amrita Singh & her BFF from her Maldives adventure diaries

Actress Sara Ali Khan is surely making the most of her Maldives vacay with mom Amrita Singh and best friend Sara Vaisoha. We can say this just by looking at the stunning photos that she has been sharing from the tropical paradise. And now, she has also given us a glimpse of her 'fun-filled' adventure in the tropics via a new selfie. Not just this, her best friend, Sara also shared a new photo collage that will tease the wanderer in you.

Taking to her Instagram story, Sara dropped a selfie from the day when she along with her best friend and mom Amrita Singh jetted off to the Maldives. The flight selfie shows us how Sara, Amrita and her best friend were all masked up in the flight. However, what catches our attention immediately is the excitement that could be seen in Sara and her mom's expressions. Apart from this, Sara's friend also dropped a photo collage on her Instagram story that gave us a sneak peek into her fun time with Simmba actress in the Maldives.

Take a look:

Previously too, Sara dropped lovely photos with her BFF as they chilled by the sea. The Simmba actress also shared a video of her chilling on the beach while swinging on a hammock. The actress surely is treating fans with Maldives adventure photos and many are loving it.

On the work front, Sara will be seen next in Atrangi Re with and Dhanush. The film is helmed by Aanand L Rai and produced by Bhushan Kumar. Besides this, Sara was also a part of Vicky Kaushal's The Immortal Ashwatthama. However, as per recent reports, the film may have been shelved owing to budget issues.

Also Read|Sara Ali Khan looks stunning in her LATEST photos from Maldives