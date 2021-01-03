Sara Ali Khan is elated to be back home as she indulges in Christmas festivities again; See PHOTOS

Sara Ali Khan returned to Mumbai a day ago after having enjoyed her New Year vacation. Meanwhile, check out her latest Instagram posts.

Numerous Bollywood celebs jetted off to exotic locations across the country or abroad ahead of the New Year celebrations. Be it and or Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter, all of them could be seen indulging in the festivities. Among them were Sara Ali Khan and her brother who also decided to welcome 2021 outside their Mumbai home. The actress returned a day earlier and her pictures from the airport went viral in no time.

Now that she is back home, the Love Aaj Kal star is ecstatic about the same which is evident from her latest posts on Instagram. Ask us why and we have Sara’s amazing photos to share with you all. The actress has shared a few pictures of a well-lit and decorated Christmas tree inside her home which means she is indulging in the festivities again. She also writes in the second post, “finally home” and we can figure out her level of happiness here.

Check out the posts below:

Prior to the New Year festivities, Sara Ali Khan was busy shooting for Atrangi Re in Agra along with and Dhanush. The romantic drama has been directed by Aanand L. Rai and will be released this year. If media reports are to be believed, it is scheduled for Valentine’s Day release. It also happens to be Dhanush’s third Hindi movie after Raanjhanaa and Shamitabh. The BTS photos from the sets have already gone viral on social media.

Also Read: Welcome 2021: Sara Ali Khan holds onto Ibrahim Ali Khan in PICS as they usher into New Year by the bonfire

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Share your comment ×