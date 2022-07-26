Sara Ali Khan embraces golden hour in Italy as she enjoys vacay with mom Amrita Singh; PICS

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most promising actresses in the film industry. She is one of the few new-gen actresses who has outshined and proved her versatility from her debut film itself. Apart from being an actress, Sara loves to travel and this has been established aplenty by the actress on social media. She loves sharing her travelogues on social media, giving major travel goals to her followers. She often takes her fans on a virtual tour of the exotic locations she has visited. And while she does enjoy her solo trips, Sara also often travels with her friends and family. Now, the actress has made a quick trip to Florence in Italy with her mother, actress Amrita Singh and celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri.

Meanwhile, Sara Tuesday shared a series of pictures on Instagram in which she is seen with her mother and Tanya. Sara wore a green crop top and a pair of pink shorts, while Amrita opted for a white outfit. The stars seem to be embracing the summer in Italy as they smiled for the lens with a beautiful sunset in the background. In the second and third photos, Sara gave different poses as she stood on bridges. The last photo featured Sara and Tanya posing together for a selfie.

Sharing the image, Sara wrote a quote by Charles Dickens that read, “And the voices in the waves are always whispering to Florence, in their ceaseless murmuring, of love – of love, eternal and illimitable, not bounded by the confines of this world, or by the end of time, but ranging still, beyond the sea, beyond the sky, to the invisible country far away!”

Earlier this month, Sara had travelled to London. She shared an image with her brothers Ibrahim and Jeh as well as her father Saif Ali Khan. In the caption, she said, “Keeping up with the Pataudi's…”

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s directorial Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She is currently working on Pawan Kripalani’s Gaslight with Vikrant Massey. The movie will mark Vikrant’s first collaboration with Sara and he is all praises for the Pataudi princess. Besides, she will also be seen sharing the screen with Vicky Kaushal for the first time in Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled movie.

