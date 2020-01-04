Sara Ali Khan is enjoying the 'samundar me naha ke' feels as she enjoys her Maldivian vacation; view PHOTOS

Sara Ali Khan shared some more photos from her vacation on social media. Check out her post right here.

Sara Ali Khan is one of those actresses who has clicked with the fans just about perfectly, and now that the actress is gearing up for multiple new films, and we sure can't wait for it. Sara's social media has us all of wanting to hit it off on a vacation right away because she has been constantly sharing photos on social media, and well, looks like more photos from her vacation are here too.

Sara is a total water baby and her happiness when she is around water bears testimony to the same. The actress is away on her New Year getaway and she has the company of her mother Amrita Singh and brother . In her new photo, she posed in the pool, by the waters with a beautiful setting, and some more photos. She captioned the photo as 'Samundar me naha ke' and credited mommy Amrita Singh for the photo.

Check out Sara Ali Khan's photos right here:

(ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan & Ibrahim are giving us major travel goals as they chill by the blue waters in Maldives)

On the work front, the actress is gearing up for her next release, a film with Kartik Aaryaan, Aaj Kal. The movie is slated for a release on February 14, 2020. Currently, the actress is working on Coolie No.1 with and will resume shoot once she returns to Mumbai.

Credits :Instagram

Read More