Sara Ali Khan is enjoying the serenity of 'Ganga Nadi' as she shares photos from Varanasi; Check Out

Sara Ali Khan is definitely one of the most loved actresses in B-town right now and she has been doing all the right things and most importantly, a variety of different things. The actress has been the talk of the town for all the right reasons, and every time she steps foot outside her home, fans go gushing over her sheer presence. Photos and videos of the actress keep doing the rounds on social media, and we cannot seem to get enough of it.

Meanwhile, the actress jetted off to Varanasi today, and apart from the boomerang video from the airport, she also shared some new photos by the Ganga river. She not only spent some serene time by the river where she posed for photos, but she also witnessed the Ganga aarti, one of the most famous and talked about part of the day by the Ghats. Sara donned a salwar kameez for her day out in the city and it looks like it was quite an enjoyable day.

Check out Sara Ali Khan's photos right here:

Meanwhile, the actress has wrapped up the shoot for Coolie No. 1 with and will soon kickstart the shoot for Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re, co-starring , and Dhanush. Reports have it that Dhanush will be joining Akshay and Sara while shooting in Bihar once they kickstart the shoot in April.

