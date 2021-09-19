Sara Ali Khan enjoys camping under the moonlights; Apologises her friends for eating all the food: PICS

Sara Ali Khan always manages to give her fans and followers major travel goals by posting some amazing pictures from her vacay. The diva sure knows how to keep her fans and followers hooked to her page. Well, after taking social media by storm, Sara is currently on yet another trip and has been mesmerizing fans by posting several pictures from her trip. Today, the diva has posted a series of pictures from her lakeside camping under the moonlight and we bet you would want to do the same.

Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle to post a couple of pictures from her camping trip. In the first picture, Sara wore a neon green jacket and was lifting the flap of her tent. We can see an amazing view of snow-capped mountains in the background. The next is a video where we can see Sara in her neon shorts and jacket playing in the lake. The next picture can see her lying on the grass with a cup of tea as the actress was busy reading a novel. In the next picture, we can see Sara standing in the dark. The actress seems to be having a gala time in her camping under the moonlight with her friends. Sharing these pictures, Sara wrote, “Sunny rays and Starry nights Moonlight and camp fire for lights As long as you can deal with heights And over food are the only fights P.S sorry @manantramboo @yashsinghal @yashmittal2311 for eating all the food”.